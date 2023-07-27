All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Green-fingered Peterhead residents rewarded for their efforts

Green-fingered residents of Peterhead were rewarded for their efforts during Scottish Week.
By Morag Kuc
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:12 BST

The annual bonny garden competition saw some of the town’s most beautiful gardens given the once-over by judges before they finally decided on the winners.

This year’s competition was sponsored by Peterhead Hardware & DIY Ltd and it was another bumper year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unfortunately, there could only be one winner and this year it was Carol and Charlie Marr whose gorgeous garden stunned the judges and earned them the top spot.

Taking the title of best garden 2023 were Carol and Charlie Marr.Taking the title of best garden 2023 were Carol and Charlie Marr.
Taking the title of best garden 2023 were Carol and Charlie Marr.

Runners-up this year were Steven and Lesley Gordon whose garden was in full bloom with a host of wonderful colours.

Meanwhile, in third place was Lindsay McAlease, with a little help from Jamie and Joseph, whose garden also looked pristine.

Related topics:Peterhead