Green-fingered Peterhead residents rewarded for their efforts

The annual bonny garden competition saw some of the town’s most beautiful gardens given the once-over by judges before they finally decided on the winners.
This year’s competition was sponsored by Peterhead Hardware & DIY Ltd and it was another bumper year.
Unfortunately, there could only be one winner and this year it was Carol and Charlie Marr whose gorgeous garden stunned the judges and earned them the top spot.
Runners-up this year were Steven and Lesley Gordon whose garden was in full bloom with a host of wonderful colours.
Meanwhile, in third place was Lindsay McAlease, with a little help from Jamie and Joseph, whose garden also looked pristine.