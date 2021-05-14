The cast and crew of the hit Channel 4 show will again be tested and quarantined ahead of filming so they can make the new episodes without concerns about social distancing.

Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas told ITV’s Lorraine: “We’re starting (filming) very soon. And like last year we’re going into a bubble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All self-isolating and getting tested. And then we’re going into a Covid-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts.”

He added: “I’ve seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there’s some brilliant ones in there.”

Lucas made his debut on the show last year, which was delayed because of the pandemic before production established a bubble in which they could make the show.

He replaced Sandi Toksvig, who had hosted the show with Noel Fielding since the programme moved to Channel 4 from the BBC.

Edinburgh's Peter Sawkins, centre, with the Great British Bake Off judges.

Lucas said: “I just have fun and I love working with Noel (Fielding). He’s so funny.

“And of course we’ve both been in double acts – we’re used to being in that dynamic.

“So when we write together we understand the rhythms to go, ‘Oh actually, I’ve thought of this joke, but you have it’. Noel is really generous like that.

“He comes up with very funny things for me to say. And Paul (Hollywood) and Prue ([Leith) are so friendly and they were so welcoming.

“I was so nervous going into this hugely popular show and Sandi (Toksvig) had left very big boots to fill. But it’s great, so much fun to be a part of.

“We’re trying to do more sketches like that. Before the show starts we try and do a funny thing each week. We’re dressing up more and more this year.”

Lucas also confirmed he will be working with his comedy partner David Walliams again soon, saying: “We’ve got an idea. We haven’t written anything down yet, we haven’t pitched anything to anyone, but we do know what it is we want to do.”

Last November, Peter was crowned winner of the Great British Bake Off in a nail-biting final.

At 20-years-old, the former Currie High School pupil became the youngest person ever to win GBBO – and the first Scot to do so.

He explained that he watched the final in his student flat in Edinburgh with his flatmate, two of which didn’t know that he’d won.

“I made the classic bake off cake that you see in the title sequence to share and celebrate with,” he said.

Previous winners of the baking competition had gone on to make a career out of their victory, and Peter has said that he is grateful he has so many options open to him.

Appearing on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland after winning the series, Peter said: “I just don’t think it’s completely sunk in to be honest.

“It’s an absolute dream.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.