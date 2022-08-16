Grants of up to £50,000 available for projects across Aberdeenshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grants can fund a range of activities with positive community, social or environmental impacts.

Grants are being invited from public sector organisations, small to medium-sized enterprises, charities, community groups and co-operatives throughout Aberdeenshire (excluding the Cairngorms area) and can fund a range of activities with positive community, social or environmental impacts.

Applications will be assessed and approved by a combined North and South Local Action Group (LAG), a cross-sector partnership comprising of representatives from Aberdeenshire’s public and private sector.

The fund is part of the council’s Local Development Funding Programme and grants will be targeted towards activities or infrastructure which can be delivered before March 2023 and support one or more of the following priorities:

Capacity Building to ‘unlock’ projects (e.g. feasibility, pre-construction work, options appraisals) Quick win capital work for community spaces (e.g. improving interiors in newly re-opened community buildings, or energy efficiency measures) Green public spaces (e.g. planting or restoring green spaces, outdoor play/recreation) Opportunities for young people (creating or improving spaces, purchasing equipment, etc.)

LAG Chair Gina Ford said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of this exciting new programme, and build upon the legacy of LEADER funding and rural development in this area over recent decades.”

Infrastructure Services Committee chair Cllr John Crawley added: “This fund is broad-ranging and very much community-led, and builds on schemes that have helped local projects reach fruition in the past.

“We’d love to see applications from community groups and organisations that are in a position to be able to move their projects forward in the current financial year.”