The 53-year-old from Edinburgh said ​the role takes on a special meaning after best mate Andy Gray – who played loveable rogue Pete Galloway on the long-running Scottish soap – passed away at the age of 61 in January.

Morningside-raised Stott, who performed alongside Gray at the King’s Theatre Christmas pantomime for many years, said: “Andy and I often joked about me joining the River City cast and imagined the scenarios we’d get into on screen.

“But life got in the way and it never quite happened.

“So to find myself part of the show which was so special to Andy - which showcased his incredible acting ability - means a great deal to me.

“It feels right and it’s almost like a parting gift from my dear friend Andy.

“It’s a massive comfort to follow in his footsteps and walk into Montego Street.

“I can’t wait to get started on River City.”

Grant Stott has joined the cast of Scottish soap River City. Picture: Craig Stephen

Martin McCardie, BBC Studios Series Producer for River City, said: “We are delighted to have the fantastic Grant Stott joining the cast, he will have a huge impact on some of our regular characters and will hopefully enjoy being on the show.

“The late, great, Andy Gray was always recommending Grant as an actor and as a team player to the show – we are happy to say that we listened to him.”

Gavin Smith, BBC Scotland’s Executive Producer added: "The brilliant Grant Stott plays a character who is going to stir up the past for some of Shieldinch’s residents but we’re keeping those details under wraps….for now!”

Alongside Stott, Roisin McIntyre – one of River City’s most loved characters – is set to make a dramatic return to the soap, with actress Joyce Falconer resuming the role last seen on screen in 2008.

The Aberdeenshire actress is relishing her return to Shieldinch: “I’m delighted to be back in the River City family. No matter what else I’ve done in my career Roisin never really left me, so it’s a joy to step back on to Montego Street and get to know her all over again.”

