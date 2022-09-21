Grant scheme launches to celebrate Doric

Doric Board chair Frieda Morrison

The Doric Board has opened the fourth annual awards to applications from projects which celebrate the region’s exceptional heritage of Doric language, music, ballad, song, story, history, lore – and the creativity of those who live and work in the area.

Grants of up to £1000 will be made available to applicants to assist in the funding of projects which comply with the Board’s objectives - the promotion of the language, traditions and culture of the North-east of Scotland.

The scheme is part of the founding aim of the Doric Board and was created with the support of the Scottish Government to develop and support a sustainable, dynamic future for Doric as a vibrant language. The Doric Board (North-East Tradition and Language - NETAL) aims to be a powerful voice for social and economic regeneration, and a driver towards a national Scots language board.

Doric Board chair Frieda Morrison said: “The quality and diversity of last year’s large number of applications was another clear illustration of the unwavering support which exists for the language and culture.

“We hope that the launch of the 2023 New Year Awards will inspire applications which further underline the wealth of pride and passion there is for Doric, and we look forward to supporting a range of work.”