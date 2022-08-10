Grangemouth oil refinery workers walk out and block road in pay dispute

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maintenance and repairs staff blocked a road which is used for access for tankers getting in and out of the site after they walked out in calls for a reopening of pay agreement negotiations.

Workers agreed on a 5% pay increase over two years in 2021, but amid rising inflation, workers are now calling for talks over pay to reopen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, workers are the Petroineos oil refinery threatened to take unofficial strike action – and could be set to once again throughout August.

Workers at the Grangemouth oil refinery have walked out in a dispute over pay on Wednesday morning.

Contract workers – some who are employed by engineering and maintenance firm Bilfinger UK – warned that the strikes, which are not supported by trade unions, will continue to take place on a fortnightly basis if no agreement is reached.

Grangemouth is just one of six refineries in Britain and supplies two-thirds of the petrol and diesel for forecourts in Scotland.