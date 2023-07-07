Grangemouth Climate Camp: Police have plans in place as residents reveal disruption fears

Activists from all over the world are scheduled to assemble somewhere in Grangemouth in a matter of days and residents fear their protest camp will cause major disruption to their work and home life.

An Indigenous leader and Ukrainian activist are among the visitors who will be addressing people at the camp – at a location to be announced in coming days – in the town, which is home to petrochemical giant Ineos.

Running from July 12 to July 17, the camp will be opened by Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza – an Ecuadorian activist and president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador.

It aims to be a people-powered “festival of resistance” to build relationships between workers, community members and climate campaigners.

The Climate Camp will be setting up somewhere in Grangemouth in direct protest to the petrochemical giant Ineos (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Residents have no problem with the speakers and the aims of the event, but there are concerns over reports of some kind of “direct action” taking place against Ineos

and possible blockades put in place which could disrupt fuel supplies.

One Grangemouth resident was concerned road blockades could potentially stop her from getting to work.

She said: “My workplace has already talked to me about the possibility of working locally during the camp because they think I won’t be able to get into Falkirk.”

Alarm bells were also raised when residents learned the Scottish Community Activist Legal Project (SCALP) was planning to run an “arrestee support back office” for the duration of the camp.

The organisation held “back office training” online over Zoom earlier in the month as a “basic introduction to back offices, their purpose and how to run one effectively”.

A Grangemouth householder said: “I don’t mind them holding a peaceful protest, but the fact they have this kind of legal help available and are calling it an arrestee support back office leads me to believe they think people will be arrested by police – that means there will be illegal activities going on.”

Police Scotland are aware of the camp and say they are taking steps to police it accordingly.

Superintendent Steven Irvine said: “We are aware of the planned event and a comprehensive policing plan will be in place to ensure public safety, enable peaceful