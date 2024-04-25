Mandy Perry's personalised wreath honouring her late grandfather, Captain Clive Collet

The granddaughter of a late fighter pilot who received the Military Cross and Bar has laid a wreath for him at a special service to honour fallen soldiers.

At 5am on Thursday, silence fell upon Edinburgh and Glasgow’s cemeteries while Scots paid respects to members of Australian and New Zealand armed forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anzac Day, which is Australia and New Zealand’s equivalent of Remembrance Sunday, remembers all of the nations’ personnel who fought and died in conflict, many of whom did so alongside British forces.

This year’s commemoration was attended by Mandy Perry, from Canberra, Australia, who is the granddaughter of Captain Clive Collet, who received the Military Cross and Bar while serving as a pilot in the Royal Flying Corps’ 70 Squadron during the First World War.

Captain Collet was the first on his squadron to gain ace status, meaning he shot down five or more enemy aircraft.

Mrs Perry’s husband Brenton Perry organised a surprise visit for his wife to Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, where they gave her a special wreath in honour of her grandfather.

Mrs Perry met one of the factory’s workers, Dave Drysdale, a disabled veteran.

The pair personalised the centre of the wreath together, adding a picture of Captain Collet and his details.

She attended an Anzac service at the city’s Comely Bank Cemetery, where her grandfather, alongside 16 other Anzac troops, are buried. It began at 5am.

She said: “To come and visit my grandfather in Comely Bank is my 80th birthday present to myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is probably the last time I will have the chance to do so. I had no clue that there is an Anzac ceremony here, it was a complete surprise.

“I’ve been to many Anzac dawn services in Australia and even New Zealand, but I never expected to have one here, so this will probably be the most important one I’ll ever experience.

“I am honoured and humbled to be able to attend an Anzac day service at Comely Bank, it’s beyond belief. It means the world”.

She added: “I’ve never made a wreath before. To be able to put his picture in the middle of it, that we can show his Military Cross and Bar, is something that will live with me forever.

“Thank you to everybody at Legion Scotland and Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory for this unforgettable experience”.

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, government representatives from Scotland, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, France and Turkey took part in an Anzac service at Edinburgh Castle at 11am.

The services were led by Legion Scotland and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, who also delivered the first Anzac dawn service at the Western Necropolis in Glasgow.

That service took place at 5am, with 16 dignitaries laying wreaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dignitaries included: Paul Sweeney MSP; Colonel Alan Lapsley, Glasgow City Council’s depute Lord Lieutenant; national chairman of Royal British Legion Scotland Lieutenant Commander Martyn Hawthorn; and Lieutenant Colonel Mark Bali of the Australian Defence Force.