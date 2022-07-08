Grampian Transport Museum welcomes Triumph TS2

The Triumph TS2 is the first right-hand drive Triumph sports car ever built. It heralded the arrival of the iconic Triumph TR2 and was originally hand-built in Coventry ahead of factory assembly of the TR2 commencing.

The TR2 itself was launched to the public in 1953 and took the world by storm when it offered motoring enthusiasts a small, potent, rugged and reliable sports car which was capable of 100mph.

This special example, known as ‘TS2’ because of its chassis number, has had an interesting life – first as a demonstrator, then it was extensively rallied followed by a life in Northern Ireland before being rescued by motoring journalist Keith Read and extensively restored by the TR Register Car Club.

The first TR2 in Scotland, a 1953 model owned by Lee Robinson, TS2 driven by Raymond Hudson and a 1955 TR2 owned by Barry Hoper, all members of the TR Register Grampian area.

TS2 is currently on a relay around Britain visiting 53 local area TR Register Groups who each get to experience this historic car then pass it to the next group.

Grampian representative of the TR Register is Alan Gibb.

He said: “We are very excited to have had TS2 visit us in the north-east and to be able to bring it to the Grampian Transport Museum along with some of the cars which it spawned, all owned by fellow members of the TR register Grampian Group.”

Museum Manager Ross McKirdy was delighted to welcome TS2.

He said: “This is such an exciting event to have a piece of living British motoring history visit us here in Alford.

"The picture of TS2 on the museum concourse flanked by locally owned ‘sibling’ TR2s is something very special for our archives and we are delighted to welcome the TR Register to GTM.”

The museum has extended its opening hours to 7 days/week, 10am-5pm, throughout the summer.

Additionally, thanks to support from Museums and Galleries Scotland (MGS) the museum is able to open its outdoor Junior Driving School (JDS) free of charge for the second year running.

The Junior Driving School is open 12noon-4pm every day with trained instructors always on hand.

There is also free access to the front of the museum with shop, toilet, and a sample of exhibits on display.