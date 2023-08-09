Grampian Transport Museum honours Fiesta at AllFord

On Sunday, August 20 Alford-based Grampian Transport Museum will pay special homage to the much loved Ford Fiesta at this year’s AllFord at Alford event, which celebrates Ford and Ford powered cars through the ages.

2004 Fiesta ‘Lines’ ST (pic: Ford of Europe)

On Friday July 7, Ford ceased production of the Fiesta, a car which, since it began in 1976, has been a firm family favourite all over the world, selling over 22 million in more than 50 countries as a leader in the small car segment for over 45 years.

Ford is saying ‘Farewell to Fiesta’ and event supporter, TrustFord Aberdeen will be supporting this theme by bringing a number of Ford Heritage cars to Alford including one of the first 1976 Fiestas and a spectacular WRC Fiesta rally car.

Now GTM is looking for as many Fiestas as possible to attend the event to create a special Fiesta display and compete for the Bob Shepherd Trophy, which this year will be awarded to what is judged the ‘Best Fiesta’ on the day.

2021 Fiesta ST

Spokesperson for the GTM AllFord organising team, Kevin McCormick, explained: “The Fiesta has been such an icon of the small family car for so long that it is hard to believe that production has now ceased.

"However, the world of motoring is changing quickly and Ford, like so many manufacturers, has found it extremely difficult to produce and sell small cars profitably.

"Fiesta is just one of many small cars no longer available new.

"However, they are such a good car and so well loved that we know there will be lots around for people to enjoy for many years to come.”

He continued: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back TrustFord Aberdeen as event supporters again this year and the Ford Heritage cars they are bringing, including the Fiesta’s will make such an impact on the day.

"We would like to have a really special display of Fiestas at AllFord this year and would like as many owners of Fiestas as possible to enter their cars on the 20th.

"They don’t have to be specially prepared, just join in and enjoy the day.”