Grampian Transport Museum asks How Many Left?

How Many Left? is a great day out

Museum Manager Ross McKirdy is looking forward to welcoming a wide and eclectic range of cars, motorcycles, tractors, vans whose owners would like to show them to an admiring public.

He said: “Little did we realise when How Many Left? began ten years ago that we were setting a trend which today is one of the fastest growing sectors of classic car shows – for the ‘unexceptional’ everyday vehicles which once filled the local roads and car parks but are now rarely seen anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are places to go almost every weekend of the summer to take or see specialist vehicles but there are thousands of owners of ‘ordinary’ old cars and motorcycles who love owning and driving them just for the fun of it and these are people we would welcome to How Many Left? on Sunday 12th. The only criteria are that they are 25 years old or over and are loved by their owners. We would welcome cars, motorcycles, vans, tractors of any make or model, the more the merrier.”

Entrants will enjoy free admission to the museum on the day with members of their party eligible for discounted entry too.

The event is also celebrating anniversaries of two cars which were extremely significant in their own ways: the VW Golf saved the company and in the 50 years since its launch, it has gone on to be the third best selling car of all time. Specialist Cars VW will be supporting the event with a selection of older and brand-new models, including the special Golf R 20th anniversary model and the electric range.

If you have a VW Golf of any age or model come and join in the Golf Parade.

The car which brought mid-engined sports car ownership to the masses, the Toyota MR2, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024 and MR2s of all ages, especially the M20, will be made very welcome for their own display.

Ross continued: “We will have lots to see and do with parades, fun driving skills tests and awards for which all vehicles can compete such as ‘The most unusual’, ‘The most cherished’ and even ‘The most memory provoking (visitor judged!)’, it will be a good day.”