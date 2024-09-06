Grampian Credit Union lends a helping hand to Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card

The popular Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card which supports local businesses and communities is now available for collection at Grampian Credit Union.

It marks the first location in Aberdeen where the gift card can be collected, making it even easier for residents and businesses to support their shops, restaurants and other service providers across the region.

The Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card can be used at a variety of participating businesses, providing a convenient and versatile way for people to shop local and keep the spend local.

With the addition of Grampian Credit Union as a collection point, the initiative becomes more accessible to Aberdeen residents, ensuring that more people can participate in this valuable initiative.

And with nearly 400 locations across Aberdeenshire at which to redeem the gift card, there really is something for everyone.

Grampian Credit Union is proud to become the newest stockist of the gift card. As a trusted financial institution and dedicated member of the community, its involvement highlights its commitment to promoting local economic growth and encouraging sustainable shopping habits.

Chinyere Adeniyi-Alade, Chief Executive at Grampian Credit Union, said: “We are excited to become a stockist for the Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card. Grampian Credit Union has been promoting affordable lending and savings for over 30 years, offering our communities the opportunities that may not be available with the high street financial institutions. This gift card promotes the local economy and we are always happy to do our bit for our members and local communities.”

Suzanne Rhind, Strategic Town Centres Executive at Aberdeenshire Council, added: “While we have many stockists of the Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card across the region, we have been keen to offer it within Aberdeen for those who are coming to visit our towns and villages and who want to keep their spend local. We really appreciate Grampian Credit Union joining us in that partnership approach and we look forward to people picking up their gift cards and seeing what delights Aberdeenshire has to offer.”

Residents of Aberdeen and the surrounding areas can now collect their Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card from Grampian Credit Union at 250 Union Street, Aberdeen, between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.