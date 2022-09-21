Grampian Association of Storytellers at the Scottish International Storytelling Festival

The Scottish International Storytelling Festival takes place next month.

The invites audiences round the hearth of storytelling this autumn.

The 2022 festival theme is Keep It Lit – a symbolic fire where experiences and memories are shared, and the torch of oral storytelling is passed on.

In celebration of Scotland’s Year of Stories, the 2022 festival programme is the largest to date; inviting everyone to the ceilidh – locally, nationally and globally.

From October 14 to 31, over 240 events will form the world’s largest celebration of storytelling, anchored at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh, and spreading tales across Scotland, and around the world online.

Grampian Association of Storytellers events include:

Friday, October 7, 7pm: GAS First Friday Fling with Sheena Blackhall, online Sunday, October 16, 4pm: The Monster Under the Bridge multilingual workshop, Culter Village Hall Sunday, October 16, 7pm: Multilingual Stories with Csenga Virág Zalka, Culter Village Hall Friday, November 4, 7pm: Stories at the Friday Fling, King’s College Chapel, with storytellers Sheena Blackhall, David Brown, Pauline Cordiner, Diana Peers and Jackie Ross, chaired by Dana Scott

Other events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire:

Saturday, October 15, 4pm: Supernatural Stories from the Carpathian Mountains, Sir Duncan Rice Library, with Hungarian Storyteller Csenga Virág Zalka Tuesday, October 25, 7pm: Tales through Signs: BSL Storytelling, Sir Duncan Rice Library, with Ella Leith and Tania Allan Sunday, November 6, 6pm: Map of Stories Film Ceilidh: North East, Belmont Filmhouse, with Grace Banks, Jackie Ross, and film footage featuring Tony Robertson Tuesday, November 8, 7pm: Coastal Tales of the North East, Sir Duncan Rice Library, with Ailsa Dixon