Grampain Transport Museum's AllFord event attracts support from NE’s newest Ford Dealer

AllFord at Alford 2022, to be held on Sunday 21st August, is a ‘Celebration of Ford through the ages’ and regularly attracts over 200 entrants from the original Model T to the latest stunning ‘Fast Fords’.

First held in 2015 and organised by the museum and a team of Ford enthusiasts, AllFord offers owners of classic and modern interesting Ford and Ford-engined cars and light commercials an opportunity to gather alongside fellow enthusiasts to share knowledge and memories and enter the popular ‘show and shine’ competition for one of the coveted AllFord trophies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 2022 the event has been given a significant boost from TrustFord Aberdeen in their first opportunity to meet Ford owners in the North-East and share their plans for the new Aberdeen dealership.

Competition Ford engined cars will form ‘The Grid’

A spokesman for the AllFord organising team, Kevin McCormick, said “We were delighted when TrustFord Aberdeen approached the museum and asked if they could help, it has given the event a major boost. They are bringing all the latest new Ford cars and commercial vehicles (including all new electric E-Transit), lots of ‘blue and white’ to celebrate the blue oval and in a very special gesture they are also bringing some cars from Ford Motor Company’s own Heritage Fleet, never before displayed in the North of Scotland. It doesn’t get much better than that!”

Marketing Director of TrustFord, Julia Greenhough, is equally keen to be involved: “The team at TrustFord is delighted to be supporting AllFord at Alford. We are thoroughly enjoying working with the GTM team in the planning of our participation at the event.”

Kevin added: “There will some really interesting and rare examples of the marque on display, but more are welcome. We can accept all entries up until close of play on Friday August 12 but please hurry so that we can be sure to fit everyone in.”

An on-line entry form and all event information is available on the museum’s website at www.gtm.org.uk

Ford Cortina will have a 60th anniversary display