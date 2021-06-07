Graham Wallace: Concern for man reported missing from Paisley area

Concerns are growing for a man reported missing from the Paisley area over the weekend.

By Katharine Hay
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:06 pm
Graham Wallace, 47, was last seen on Saturday in the centre of Glasgow.

Officers are appealing to the public for assistance on his whereabouts.

Mr Wallace has been described as 5ft 6 in tall, medium build and has a bald head.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Graham or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 101 quoting incident no 0212 of 7th June.”

