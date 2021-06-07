Graham Wallace, 47, was last seen on Saturday in the centre of Glasgow.

Officers are appealing to the public for assistance on his whereabouts.

Mr Wallace has been described as 5ft 6 in tall, medium build and has a bald head.

Graham Wallace, 47, hasn't been seen since Saturday.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Graham or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 101 quoting incident no 0212 of 7th June.”

