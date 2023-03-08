The Google Doodle today pays tribute to women around the world on International Women's Day

The search engine is honouring women around the globe in today’s Google Doodle – with the event taking place every year on March 8 to celebrate the achievements of women and push for rights to progress.

The Doodle this year aims to highlight the support that women show to other women with Google stating: “The vignettes within each “GOOGLE” letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life.”

Google Doodle theme of women supporting women

The design was illustrated by Doodle Artist, Alyssa Winans and pays tribute to women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere.

Winans said that keeping this year's theme in mind, she worked on reflecting on how women support each other when coming up with the design. She said: “Our theme this year was “women supporting women”, so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I’ve been supported by the other women in my life. I’m the youngest of three girls, so since birth I’ve always benefited from the wisdom and support of those who came before me! I’m grateful for that and all the ways I see women in my life standing up for each other and their values.”

Mothers honoured on International Women’s Day Google Doodle

A look at previous Google Doodles

One of the key parts of the Google Doodle illustration according to Winans was the image of two women feeding their babies in different ways. This was to show support to the women who are new mothers and face the complications of motherhood when it comes to breastfeeding "in public" or workplaces.