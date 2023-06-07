Good causes benefit from Asda Foundation funding

Gordon MP Richard Thomson has welcomed the latest round of funding from the Asda Foundation through their ‘Green Token Giving’ scheme which has seen several local groups benefit from funding awards.

Richard Thomson MP with Fiona Cumming, Community Champion at Asda’s Dyce Store.

The Asda Foundation is an independent charity that provides grants to a range of good causes in Scotland. Each project it supports is nominated by customers of the local Asda store.

In recent rounds of voting in Asda Dyce, Formartine United Youth Academy Girls and NUFC & NCFC won the customer vote and were awarded £500 each.

As runners up, Auchterellon Under 5s and Hermes Bridge of Don Football Club were awarded £400 each, and The Butterfly Trust and BB 1st Ellon Company received £300 each.

In Asda Huntly, Rhynie PTA and Glass Community Association won the customer vote and were awarded £500 each. As runners up, Old Rayne Playgroup and 1st Marnoch Explorers were awarded £400 each, and Huntly Christmas Lights Fund and Home-Start Deveron received £300 each.

And in Asda Middleton Park, Riverbank Parent Council and Middleton Park Nursery/Primary won the customer vote and were awarded £500 each.

As runners up, HANDSS group and Grampian Society for The Blind were awarded £400 each, and Ellon Parks Improvement Committee and Newmachar Scout Group received £300 each.

Mr Thomson said: “I’m delighted for the many groups across Gordon Constituency who will be benefitting from this funding and I congratulate them on their awards.

“The Asda Foundation offers several different funding streams for local community projects, large and small. These include the ‘Green Token Giving’ programme, which gives customers the chance to vote for local projects.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Fiona Cumming, the Community Champion at Asda’s Dyce Store recently so I know the Asda Foundation is always looking for new good causes to support either directly or through the award-winning Community programme.