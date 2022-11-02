Golfateers raise £1,800 for Wear It Pink

The winning team

The ladies held a coffee morning on October 18 and a Texas Scramble competition on October 25, welcoming ladies from other north-east golf clubs to join in the fun.

Following the success of their fundraising in 2021, the ladies were bowled over by the support both events had from fellow golfers, families, friends and neighbours which resulted in £1,800 being raised for Breast Cancer Now.

The coffee morning attracted members, friends, partners and the local community to the golf centre where visitors enjoyed a stunning range of homebaked treats, a raffle and other fundraising activities.

A total of 10 teams of ladies took part in the Texas Scramble competition, where wearing pink was encouraged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ladies then enjoyed a lovely lunch in the Green View Bistro at the centre.

The Golfateers, Susan Collie, Aileen Nicol and Winnie Reid could not be happier with the support they had received.

Winnie added: “We are so happy to have raised £1,800 for such a worthwhile charity.

“Of course this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of so many people including individuals and local businesses who donated prizes for the raffles at both events including; Calum Findlater, John S Findlater(Skene) Ltd; Fancies by Flossie; George Gauld, 5 Mile Garage, Kingwells; Keith Nicol, Woodturner; Raemoir Garden Centre; Taylors on the High Street; Theresa Anderson of Hush Living and Linda Reid of Hair for Men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you also to Inchmarlo Golf Centre for allowing us to hold our fundraising events at the centre and particularly to the greenkeeping team who ensured the course was looking at its very best for the competition.”