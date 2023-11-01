Golfateers do it again for Wear It Pink

Three dedicated volunteers have hosted a successful Wear It Pink fundraising event for the third year in a row.

Organisers Aileen Nicol, Winnie Reid and Susan Collie

The pink themed coffee morning was held at Inchmarlo Golf Centre on 17th October to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now as part of the Wear It Pink fundraising campaign.

The 3 Golfateers, also known as Susan Collie, Aileen Nicol and Winnie Reid, organised the fundraising event which raised £2,000 thanks to the support of local businesses, fellow Inchmarlo Golf Centre members, family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffee morning included a raffle, games and shopping opportunities with a fantastic spread of sweet and savoury home bakes and tea and coffee to keep everyone fuelled.

A charity Texas Scramble event was due to take place on Tuesday, October 24 at the golf centre, but had to be postponed following the recent effects of Storm Babet.

The group hope to be able to rearrange the event for Spring 2024.

Winnie Reid, one of the organisers said: “The first year we held the coffee morning to give people the opportunity to get together following the pandemic and local lockdowns.

"It was such a success that people asked us to hold it again and here we are in our third year!

“It’s a pleasure to be involved in something that brings the community together, that is so warmly supported by many local businesses and also helps to raise much needed funds for cancer research and support services.

“Hopefully we will be able to host the rearranged Texas Scramble in the spring, with no storms to hamper our fun.”