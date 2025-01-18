A championship golf course in St Andrews is set to come under new ownership.

St Andrews Links Trust (SALT) is in advanced discussions to take over a long-term lease of the Duke’s golf course which is managed by the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa, owned by US-based Kohler. If the plans are finalised, it would increase the Trust’s portfolio of world-renowned courses in the Home Of Golf to eight.

Staff were briefed this morning, and any transfer would see the Trust take over the management of the Duke’s course later this year. The clubhouse, driving range and other facilities at the site would all come under the control of the Links Trust, with the agreement providing additional playing opportunities for links ticket holders and visitors to St Andrews.

The Duke’s, an 18-hole championship heathland layout designed by five-time Open Champion Peter Thomson, is known for its challenging layout, which can be played from 5,216 to 7,512 yards, The Duke’s has two loops of nine holes with strategically placed bunkers, rolling fairways and undulating greens.

The agreement would mark a significant addition to the portfolio of the Links Trust, which currently oversees seven world-renowned courses in the Home of Golf - including the Old Course, New Course, Eden and Jubilee - as well as three clubhouses, a golf academy and five retail outlets.

Neil Coulson, chief executive, said: “This would be an exciting opportunity to expand the range of exceptional golfing experiences we offer. The addition of The Duke’s Course to our portfolio would increase tee time availability for our ticket holders and visitors while continuing to uphold the traditions and excellence synonymous with St Andrews.

“We have a strong and long-standing relationship with the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa as our close neighbours in St Andrews and as positive talks continue, we hope to be able to announce more details soon.”

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, said: “We are pleased that The Duke’s could play a role in satisfying the high demand for golf in St Andrews. The inclusion of The Duke’s in the St Andrews Links Trust roster would provide ticket holders and visitors with yet another outstanding golf experience. We look forward to progressing these positive discussions.”

The announcement follows a historic tradition in St Andrews Links of adding golf courses to increase playing opportunities. Originally starting with just the Old Course, the New, Jubilee, Eden, Strathyrum, Balgove and Castle Course have been added to the Trust’s roster.

It comes as the Trust has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to extend and upgrade the Links Clubhouse which caters for golfers playing the Old Course as well as the New and Jubilee courses, and at a time when visitor numbers to the Home of Golf have soared.

A boom in demand for golf from locals and visitors saw the Trust record revenue in excess of £40m and more than 283,000 rounds of in 2023.