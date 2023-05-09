Going global leads to award success for JBS Group

JBS Group, the innovative multi-disciplined engineering firm, has landed a prestigious business award due to its international successes.

The company, based in Peterhead, was the winner in the Going Global category at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards in Aberdeen.

The prestigious event was organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

More than 60 per cent of JBS Group’s sales come from international markets, with the firm trading in over 80 countries.

​Mark Beveridge, Operations Director at AIA, Jo McIntosh and Alex Whyte, Operations Director at JBS Group.

Clients include well-known businesses in the space, energy – including subsea and renewables – nuclear, power, defence and fishing sectors.

As reported last week, JBS recently announced its best start to a year, with £3m worth of contracts secured.

The firm has seen growth in its fabrication and engineering services as well as increased demand for its screw conveyors, including a dual drive version.

In addition, the company’s patented Sea Axe technology, which enables fast, large-scale mass flow excavation, has also experienced a rise in sales.

JBS Group’s specialist blast and fire containment protection expertise and capability led to work in the US from some of the most famous names in the space industry.

Jo McIntosh, Sales & Marketing Manager at JBS Group, said: “We were up against some outstanding companies, so this award win is a magnificent achievement.

"It’s also a testament to the dedication of the JBS team as we continue to grow as a business.

“The Northern Star Business Award success will help to raise our profile and highlight the broad services we can offer across multiple markets in the UK and further afield.”

Alex Whyte, Operations Director at JBS Group, said: “International markets are incredibly important for JBS Group. Six years ago we didn’t have any international work. The Going Global award is tremendous recognition for the JBS team and we’re thrilled to have won it.”

JBS Group is also grateful for the support it has received from Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Development International (SDI).