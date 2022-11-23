GoFibre to bring world class connectivity to Portlethen and Newtonhill

Construction of a new full fibre broadband network is underway in Aberdeenshire across the towns of Portlethen and Newtonhill.

The network, provided by Scottish independent broadband builder and provider, GoFibre, will be able to connect approximately 4,500 local residents and businesses to the power of full fibre, having already connected communities in Stonehaven.

Full fibre networks are considered to be the best type of connectivity, allowing communities to upload and download data with none of the disruption that ageing copper networks bring.

However, it is only currently available to around 37 per cent of UK premises.

GoFibre’s network will bring world-class digital connectivity to Portlethen and Newtonhill, helping to tackle the digital divide across Scotland.

Once in place, speeds of up to 10Gbps will be available, transforming the ability for local residents to work effectively from home, operate multiple devices simultaneously with no lag and download complete box sets in seconds.

Sam Calvert, Chief Revenue Officer, GoFibre said: “Sub-standard digital connectivity across Scotland’s towns and villages, including Aberdeenshire, has long been an issue facing local communities who have been largely left behind when infrastructure upgrades have been put in place.

“With our construction efforts now underway, we’ll be doing everything we can to play our part in the solution, helping to tackle the digital divide and equip residents and businesses in Portlethen and Newtonhill with the tools they need to drive success and innovation, both now and in the future.

“We would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience during the construction phase and we look forward to them enjoying the benefits of full fibre later this year.”

Households and businesses can register their interest in GoFibre’s full fibre broadband services by visiting www.gofibre.co.uk/register.