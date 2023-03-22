GoFibre full fibre connectivity now live in Portlethen and Newtonhill

Residents of Portlethen and Newtonhill can now benefit from the best broadband speeds and reliability available with a new full fibre broadband network now live in their area.

Residents in Porthlethen and Newtonhill can now enjoy faster broadband speeds. (Pic: Jim Payne)

The network construction, which began in November, is now complete, enabling Scottish independent broadband builder and provider, GoFibre to connect approximately 4,500 local premises to the power of full fibre.

GoFibre’s world-class network will help to tackle the digital divide across Scotland. With speeds of up to 10Gbps now available, it will transform the ability for residents to work effectively from home, operate multiple devices simultaneously with no lag and download complete box sets and large files in seconds.

GoFibre has expressed its commitment to continue building its network throughout Aberdeenshire, having already connected residents in Stonehaven and commenced plans to connect an additional 4,600 homes and businesses in the town.

Neil Conaghan, Chief Executive Officer at GoFibre, said: “The completion of construction marks a significant step forward in our aim to close the digital divide across rural areas with our network already bringing transformational speeds to the residents and businesses of Aberdeenshire.

“To any locals or businesses interested in learning more about how our network can benefit them, please do get in touch or register. We give our thanks to all in the area for their patience as we have installed our network.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s Digital Engagement Team said: “Aberdeenshire Council is delighted to see Portlethen and Newtonhill residents being connected to full fibre. We don’t underestimate the difference this will make to local residents who have suffered with poor broadband in the past. It’s great to see operators such as GoFibre deploy solutions in rural areas of Aberdeenshire, that have otherwise proven difficult to get connected.

“Aberdeenshire Council's Digital Engagement Team are here to help any residents who need support in obtaining better broadband.”