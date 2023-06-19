Glorious Midsummer Beer Happening welcomes 6,000 visitors

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven is celebrating a sensational weekend in the sunshine – attracting 6,000 visitors and raising £71,000 for good causes.

Organisers are thrilled to have smashed through a major milestone of having raised more than a quarter of a million pounds - an astonishing £318,000 - for charities since the beer festival first began in 2009.

“Everyone who came along to the Happening had an amazing time – and they helped raise an amazing amount of money to go back into the community of Stonehaven,” said Robert Lindsay, organiser of the three-day celebration of beer, food and music which ended on Saturday night.

“The sun shone for us every day, just adding to the joyous party atmosphere we all enjoyed – both visitors and the army of volunteers who make the Happening happen.”

“The £71,000 which they helped raise will now go to local good causes which make such a huge difference in people’s lives and make Stonehaven a great place to live. We can’t thank enough everyone who made this possible.”

Several local charities will be supported through this year’s Happening, a not-for-profit event run entirely by volunteers – including Robert himself, who is also the founder of Six Degrees North brewery.

A donation of £10,000 each will go to the Stonehaven RNLI team – who are fundraising for a new base - Stonehaven Fireballs Association and Stonehaven Sea Cadets.

And £2,500 each will go to:

• Mackie RFC youth

• Stonehaven Cycling Club

• Stonehaven and District Lions Club

• Stonehaven Men’s Shed

• Stonehaven Folk Festival

• Rhythm Nation Dance & Fitness

• Stonehaven Cricket Club.

• Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool

• Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs

• Edenholme Care Home social fund

Also, a donation of £5,000 means the Happening will continue its tradition of providing funds to train a puppy for Guide Dogs Scotland each year.

A further £11,000 will be distributed between eight other local charities.

Robert said about 6,000 people flocked to the Happening’s purpose-built marquee in Stonehaven’s Baird Park, to enjoy about 150 beers from the best Scottish brewers as well as fine ciders, sample tasty food from award-winning street vendors and be entertained by the cream of local musical talent.

A further 970 cyclists took on the Happening’s Sportive event, tackling challenging routes ranging from a 40-mile gravel route to a daunting 100 mile course over the rolling Mearns countryside, including tackling the Cairn o’ Mount climb twice.

Robert said: “The Happening is a celebration of some of the best things in life – brilliant beer, fantastic food and marvellous music.

"But it is also a celebration of one of the most important things in life – community; people coming together to share good times, make lasting memories while doing good for people around them.

“The funds raised this year – and in all the previous years – create a lasting legacy for Stonehaven and its people, which lasts long after we’ve pulled the last pint and said goodnight to the last visitor.”

Robert, who is also founder of Six Degrees North brewery, thanked the army of volunteers who freely gave their time and effort to make the Happening a reality.

“Around 400 people pitched in from preparing the marquee to taking it down and clearing up afterwards.

"In between, they pulled pints, picked up litter, welcomed guests and sent them warmly on their way at the end of the night. Without them, there would be no Happening. We cannot thank them enough.”

Robert also thanked the generous sponsors who back the event, with several new ones coming on board for 2023 - Macphie, Simpsons Malt, Whittaker Engineering, EnerQuip, Royal Highland and Agricultural Society Scotland (RHASS), Six Degrees North, The Bay On The Road, Bike Remedy, WM Donald, Colin Lawson Transport, MGS Logistics and Contentli.

Even as this year’s Happening was being packed away, planning has begun for 2024, said Robert.

“Every year we want to come back with even more to make the Happening a special and precious event.

"We are always learning, always fine tuning and always striving to make the Midsummer Beer Festival in Stonehaven, the best it can be.”