Gleneagles voted best UK resort in Conde Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards Picture: contributed

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire recognised as the number one UK resort and number five resort on the rest of Europe list.

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running recognition of excellence in the travel industry, recognising the world’s very best hotels, resort and destinations.

Speaking of the results, Conor O’Leary, Gleneagles’ Managing Director said: “We’re thrilled to be named #1 UK Resort in the Condé Nast Traveler 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. It’s been a challenging 18 months for the global travel and tourism industry and we are grateful to everyone who has taken the time to vote for Gleneagles and the other nominees in this year’s awards.

“Since reopening our doors in April, it’s been a pleasure to welcome back our guests and continue to develop adventures at the Glorious Playground – from our new spa and wellness offering to our array of outdoor dining experiences and Enchanted Forest pop-up bar. We look forward to introducing our guests to another exciting development in early 2022, when we launch our first ever city outpost in Edinburgh, at Gleneagles Townhouse.”

Celebrating 97 years of luxury, Gleneagles is set to introduce its new spa and treatments along with wellness menus. The Gleneagles spa has been completely redesigned and re-launches with Gleneagles’ own treatment list using balms, oils and scrubs derived from botanicals found on the estate and in the surrounding Perthshire countryside. The new launch also sees Dr. Barbara Sturm unveil its first UK residency outside of London whilst ‘Queen of Green’, Tata Harper is offering a range of bespoke treatments. Also joining the spa line-up is leading naturopath and nutritionist, Rosemary Ferguson, who has created new menus for the Wellness and Garden Cafés. Rosemary will also be hosting specially curated retreats in late 2021 and early 2022.