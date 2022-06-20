The limited-edition postcards will be officially launched at Glastonbury festival, which kicks of later this week.

Among the celebrities who created postcards are Beatles legend Ringo Starr, folk rock band The Waterboys, indie outfit Foals and designer Dame Zandra Rhodes.

The postcards feature designs that celebrate the power of water and highlight the importance of protecting our planet and people everywhere as part of WaterAid’s Climate Fight campaign.

Festival-goers can pick up an exclusive postcard and send one to Boris Johnson calling for the government to take urgent action to tackle the climate crisis.

Across the world, one in ten people do not have clean water while one in five lack a decent toilet.

Tunstall, who featured water-themed lyrics on her postcard, said: “It’s unacceptable that one in ten people have no clean water, and that these are the same people who are living on the frontline of the climate crisis.

“Water is so key to life, a lot of lyrics in my songs centre around it.

“My postcard design in support of WaterAid’s climate campaign features every lyric I’ve been inspired to write about water.

“With clean water, communities can stay healthy now and in the future.”

Beatles drummer and long-term WaterAid supporter Starr designed a postcard showing him at a tap that’s run dry.

He said: “We all share one world, and we need to come together to protect it, and each other, as we face the threat of climate change.

“I have long supported WaterAid and believe that it is a basic right that every human being should have access to clean water. I’ve designed a special postcard for this summer’s festivals, so people can join me in supporting this campaign for everyone to have clean water.

“Together we can create change. Peace and love. Ringo”

Dame Zandra Rhodes, who drew Mother Nature as part of her design, said: “I’m supporting WaterAid’s Climate Fight campaign because I believe everyone everywhere should have clean water, whatever the weather.

“With clean water, women don’t have to spend hours each day walking to rivers or springs, children can stay healthy and go to school, and communities can build resilience to the effects of climate change. Together, we can make change happen.”

Rock band The Waterboys, who will be playing on the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury, drew a pair of hands scooping up water.

Lead singer Mike Scott said: “It’s hard to imagine not having clean water on tap, but this is the reality for millions around the world.

“We are supporting WaterAid’s Climate Fight to call for everyone to have the basics of clean water and decent toilets, so they are better able to cope with the effects of the climate crisis.”

Foals created a postcard with the words ‘The future is not what is used to be’ from their song ‘Black Gold’.