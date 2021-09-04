Glasgow Pride: Crowds celebrate bisexuality at parade

Most Pride events around the UK in 2021 have been cancelled due to coronavirus, with just Glasgow and Birmingham hosting marches this year.

Organisers said the Glasgow evet is the first full march since the onset of the virus.

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens and new government minister, addressed crowds in Glasgow, announcing bisexuality was the theme for the 2021 gathering.

He later posted on Twitter: "Lovely to join an actual real-world Pride event today - #MardiGla in Glasgow. Our LGBTQ+ community will stay strong, stay united and stay safe, and we will stand together against the growing hostility against our equality.”

It is not yet known how many people attended today but around 10,000 people took part in the 2019 event in Glasgow.

Participants were asked to take a lateral flow test before attending and wear a face covering.

Daniel Syme, chair of the organising committee said: “Covid has been so tough for everyone, but particularly the LGBT+ communities as we have seen a large increase in hate crimes in Scotland and also the rise of brutality and removal of legal rights across Eastern Europe.

“Today is a major step back to normality with a full pride march, and I am delighted that Glasgow and Birmingham have come together to ensure the return of official pride marches to the UK.”

Parade manager Stuart McPhail added: “The team has worked closely with Glasgow city council and public agencies to ensure that the safety and welfare of participants is the most important consideration.”

