Glasgow legend Jack McLean - author of The Sporting Urban Voltaire - dies as Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute
Author Jack McLean, whose books included The Sporting Urban Voltaire, has died.
Former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, led tributes to the former journalist as she wrote on X: "A Southside legend indeed. RIP the great Jack McLean."
Described in one tribute as “a Glasgow institution”, the sometimes controversial writer wrote for The Scotsman before becoming for many years a feature in the Herald and Glasgow Evening Times, where, among other things, he was an early and enthusiastic supporter of women’s football in the sports pages.
