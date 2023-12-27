Glasgow legend Jack McLean - author of The Sporting Urban Voltaire - dies as Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute

Former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon , led tributes to the former journalist as she wrote on X: "A Southside legend indeed. RIP the great Jack McLean."

Described in one tribute as “a Glasgow institution”, the sometimes controversial writer wrote for The Scotsman before becoming for many years a feature in the Herald and Glasgow Evening Times, where, among other things, he was an early and enthusiastic supporter of women’s football in the sports pages.