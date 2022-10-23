Ruth Park-Pearson holding one of the first 100-year-old birthday cards

Ruth Park-Pearson, who lives in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire but was born in Glasgow, turned 100 on Friday and was delighted when the card signed by both Charles and Camilla arrived the following day.

The greeting said: “My wife and I are so pleased to know that you celebrated your one hundredth birthday on 21st of October 2022.

“This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”

The card features a photograph of the smiling royal couple, which was taken in the summer of 2018.

Mrs Park-Pearson is one of the first to receive birthday greetings from the new monarch.

“I was like ‘my goodness me’,” she said.

“It’s lovely because it’s got a lovely gold cord through it with a tassel on the end.

“It really is a lovely card; I shall keep it very prominent so everyone can see it.”

She served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service (Wrens) during the Second World War when Charles’ grandfather, King George VI was on the throne.

During the Queen’s 70-year reign, approximately 1.3 million cards were sent to mark birthdays and anniversaries across the UK, the Realms and the Overseas Territories.

Mrs Park-Pearson said: “I was serving under her father if you think about it.”

She added: “You don’t think about it at the time, it’s not until later you realise just sort of how old you are suddenly. You think my goodness me; I remember the old King.

“The Queen Mother was a very elegant lady.”

Mrs Park-Pearson, who has six children, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by family and said the special event brought them all together.