Glasgow becomes 'UK's first feminist city' as town planning motion from councillor Holly Bruce passes
A motion focused on putting women at the heart of town planning has passed in Glasgow, making it the first ‘feminist city’ in the UK.
At Glasgow City Council, councillors backed a motion from Green Councillor Holly Bruce which will see Scotland’s largest city making women central to “all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets”.
The passed motion calls for feminist town planning which centres the needs and perspectives of women and could see changes to the city’s infrastructure including wider pavements to accommodate prams, more lighting in parks, and safer travel routes.
Ms Bruce said: “I’m delighted that our motion received unanimous support from across the chamber today and it’s so exciting to consider how much better Glasgow can become with a feminist approach to designing our city.
“For too long, our streets, parks and buildings have been designed by men. The apparently ‘gender-neutral’ approach that we’ve used for centuries has meant that the male perspective has become the default.”
Comments
