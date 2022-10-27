Scottish Greens councillor Holly Bruce previously said she would be keen to look into a “holistic” feminist town planning approach for Glasgow when she was elected this year (Photo: Christian Gamauf).

At Glasgow City Council, councillors backed a motion from Green Councillor Holly Bruce which will see Scotland’s largest city making women central to “all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets”.

The passed motion calls for feminist town planning which centres the needs and perspectives of women and could see changes to the city’s infrastructure including wider pavements to accommodate prams, more lighting in parks, and safer travel routes.

Ms Bruce said: “I’m delighted that our motion received unanimous support from across the chamber today and it’s so exciting to consider how much better Glasgow can become with a feminist approach to designing our city.