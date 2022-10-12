Glad Rags & Tiaras goes ahead at His Majesty The King's private estate

Monica Benz Brauch, Claire Barlas, Emma Watson Mack, Britt Foreman, Gemma Roundell

The sold-out charity event now it’s third year saw sixty-three ladies travel from all over the UK and some flying in from Europe to attend. The ladies arrived sporting sparkling tiaras of all different shapes and sizes, perfectly perched on hats and ear protectors, all glittering in the morning’s sunshine.

Surrounded by the stunning Scottish landscape that The Royal Family love so much, the big skies, the sun twinkling through the moving clouds, the air fresh, there was a minute’s silence followed by a gun salute to show their respect for Her Late Majesty The Queen, before a morning of clay shooting all under instruction.

Ladies of all abilities took part from never held a gun before to the more experienced shot. It wasn’t long before woops of joy, cheering and clapping could be heard echoing around the heather glad hills as clays were smashed. Having built up an appetite in the fresh Strathdon air the local butcher and Royal Warrant Holders H. M Sheridans served a freshly prepared delicious BBQ, back at the shooting lodge.

Mhairi Morriss owner of Glad Rags Events and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags said: “I still can’t quite believe that Her Late Majesty The Queen knew all about Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags and graciously gave permission for us to hold this charity event again this year. This event has always been so very special but this year even more so.”

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation, BASC, sponsored the fun competition “Queen of the clay’s” with fabulous glass trophies as prizes. Barbara Marshall triumphed in the experienced group; Amy Leeder was high gun in the improvers section with Sian Lloyd Rees taking poll position in the beginner’s section. The drawing of the raffle signalled the end of a spectacular day with the event raising an impressive £1465 for Children 1st.

Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags celebrate their eight birthday next month, when asked what the secret of its success was Mhairi said: “Simple, no one else in the whole of the United Kingdom offers the experiences that Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags does. We are unique in that we hold our events at fantastic locations, castles, private houses and estates and beautiful country hotels, not at traditional shooting grounds, our March event was held at Glamis Castle, we had lunch in the state dining room, it was incredible. We also have the support of our marvellous sponsors, AAB, RBC Brewin Dolphin Aberdeen, Shepherd and Wedderburn and Country Ways who generously donate prizes and goody bags.”

Mhairi was visible moved when describing the gun salute: “It was an emotional few minutes for everyone. Standing side by side with old friends and new, reflecting and remembering, being grateful for loved ones and remembering fondly loved ones that are no longer with us.”