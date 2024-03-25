Girl who met Kate during cancer treatment urges her to 'fight it like I did'

A young girl who met the Princess of Wales while being treated for cancer has urged Kate to "fight it like I did".

Kate, 42, met Mila Sneddon in 2021 after her story touched the princess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mila, now eight and in remission, reportedly urged the princess: "You will be brave because I was and you will fight it like I did."

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting Mila Sneddon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in May 2021

Mila, from Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk, met the future queen after her picture was included in Kate's photography project during the coronavirus pandemic.

She had come to symbolise isolation during lockdown after being pictured kissing the kitchen window in her home as her father stood outside.

The little girl had been undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia and was photographed separated from her father during the first lockdown because he had to keep working and could not risk bringing Covid-19 into the family home.

Kate and Mila spoke on the phone after the image was among 100 selected for the Hold Still exhibition and book.

They met in May 2021 when Mila and her family were invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where they both wore pink.

The schoolgirl is now reported to be planning to make a get-well card to wish Kate a speedy recovery.

Mila's mother Lynda, 40, said Kate's announcement on Friday that she was undergoing a course of "preventative chemotherapy" had come on the two-year anniversary of Mila being in remission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Sneddon told the Sunday Mail: "We were shopping when we heard the news. Mila turned to me and told me she wanted to make and send Kate a card. So Mila will make contact in her own private way.

"Kate showed Mila such compassion, care and support both during and post treatment. So it's been very emotional to see she is now facing her own health struggles."

She continued: "Cancer is like a community and a club that no one wants to be in.

"We are very sad to hear she has joined the club but the Sneddons are completely behind her and we wish her the very best.

"We have nothing but admiration for her to have been able to come out and publicly tell her story."

Kate's type of cancer has not been disclosed, but in her statement the princess stressed she is "well and getting stronger every day".

Both she and the Prince of Wales are said to be "enormously touched" and "extremely moved" by the public's warmth and support following the announcement.

Mila was going through chemotherapy for a rare form of leukaemia when the lockdown was introduced in 2020 and her father had to keep on working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family decided he would move out of their home in order to protect Mila from any risk of catching the virus.

To keep contact with her, he would go home every day and stand in the garden with the door slightly ajar so he could see her smile.