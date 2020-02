Have your say

A nine-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on the A941 between Craigellachie and Dufftown in Moray at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Stock image. The girl was flown to Edinburgh in a coastguard helicopter.

People said the girl was airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen with serious injuries.

Three other people were also taken to hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.