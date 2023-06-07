St Margaret’s Braemar hosts the first ‘Ghillie’s Larder’ of the year this Sunday, June 11 with some of the best producers and local makers brought together for a farmers’ market like no other.

The popular showcase of top quality North East produce is now in its third year and has become a must-visit draw for foodies and day-trippers from right across the country.

The Ghillie’s Larder is specially curated by local guide and hospitality guru Federica Bertolini (former General Manager of the Fife Arms hotel) and local restauranteur Jasmine Sherry — an Italian and an Aussie drawn who were both drawn to Highland Aberdeenshire by its top food and drink offering.

This Sunday’s market, which runs from 10am until 2pm, will feature market regulars, including locally reared pork and lamb specialists Balnault Farm, Aberdeenshire Highland Beef, Dunkeld Smoked Salmon, Pinewood Gin from Mar Lodge Estate, Ballater’s Shorty’s ice cream truck with sweet treats and Royal Deeside Honey.

Newcomers to the market will include Rosa’s Sicilian food and pastries, bringing authentic Mediterranean flavours and famous Arancini and sweet cannoli to die for.

Culter Perennials will have a selection of plants on sale for the green fingered visitors and shoppers will be serenaded by local piper Calan Daniels, who kicks off the market at 10am, and music from young singer songwriter Rowan Addy.

Looking forward to the weekend, Federica Bertolini said: “We’re delighted to be back again for the first Ghillie’s Larder of the year.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been proud to work with so many of the region’s very best artisan food, drink and craft producers to bring visitors and locals alike a market like no other.

“At this time of year, some of Scotland’s best home-grown produce is coming into season and market-goers will be spoiled for choice this Sunday.

“It looks like the sun will continue to smile on Deeside this weekend — so why not make a day of it, explore the beautiful surrounds of Braemar, grab something for lunch and stock up for the week ahead. We’ll see you there!”