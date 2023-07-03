Getting ready for Relay for Life Peterhead

Relay for Life Peterhead will take place at the town’s Catto Park this weekend (July 8 and 9), in what will hopefully be sunshine for the hundreds of participants.

The popular fundraiser gets underway at 10.40am with a warm-up before the official opening ceremony and the survivors’ lap of honour around the park at 10.45am.

The survivors will then go on to enjoy a reception and entertainment as the fun-filled Relay gets underway.

A packed programme of Abba-themed events will keep the participants going throughout the 24-hours including I Have a Team, Let’s Judge Your Theme (the best dressed team/banner/tent), Take a Chance at Higher and Lower and The Winner of the Races Takes it All!

​The event gets underway with the Survivors’ lap of honour.

There will also be Mamma Mia Bonkers Bingo and a Thank You for the Music karaoke.

Things will get a bit more serious towards the end of the evening when the poignant Candle of Hope ceremony will take place at 11pm.

The Candle of Hope ceremony is a poignant part of Relay For Life and a beautiful way to end the day.

As darkness falls, dedicated candles are lit to honour every life touched by cancer.

Everyone is invited to dedicate a candle to someone no longer with us, a friend or family member living with cancer, a loved one who has survived, or hope for the future - a world where all cancers are cured.

Sunday starts with another warm-up to get those legs moving, and there will be prizegiving and an all-together few laps before the closing ceremony at 11am.

Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer.

Teams of friends and family fundraise for life-saving cancer research then unite as a community at a weekend long festival to honour everyone who has been affected by cancer and celebrate the progress made in research.

The festival is focused around a 24-hour relay where team members take it in turns to complete laps to show that together, we’ll do whatever it takes to beat cancer.

Each Relay is organised by a dedicated local volunteer committee, to deliver an incredible event of celebration and remembrance.