Georgie is top dog at Peterhead Scottish Week show

A firm Scottish Week classic was held within the gym hall at the Community Centre. The Dog Show first appeared in the Scottish Week programme back in 1967.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 9:31 am

Judges had a hard time choosing the perfect pooch but at the end of the day Best in Show was named as Georgie, a cocker spaniel owned by Samuel Whitelaw. Results were as follows:

Fancy Dress: 1 Reggie and Amanda McGee, 2 Sunny with Marion Ritchie, 3 Spencer with Heather.

Junior Handling: 1Ollie with Nicola Buchan, 2 Frodo with Carole Strachan, 3= Bailey with Samantha Clyne and Apollo with Nikita Sutherland.

Puppy 6-12months: 1 Nico with Diane Smith, 2 Harley with Stuart Cruickshank, 3 Jax with Donna Tait

Veteran - over 7 years: 1 Honey with Nicola Buchan, 2 Bailey with Samantha Clyne, 3 Oona with Louise Cordiner.

Pedigree Small: 1 Georgie with Samuel Whitelaw, 2 Archie with Jemma Adam, 3 Pippa with Stacey Beattie.

Pedigree Large: 1 Kaiser with Thomas Ness, 2 Apollo with Nikita Sutherland, 3 Dudley with Louise Duthie

Non Pedigree: 1 Dino with Emma Summers, 2 Bentley with Jacqueline Buchan, 3 Nevis with Robbie Dixon

Waggiest Tail: 1. Lotta with Egija, 2 Arlo with Laura Best, 3 Daisy with Matthew..

Most Entertaining Trick – 1 Spencer with Heather, 2 Bentley with Jacqueline Buchan, 3. Reggie with Amanda McGee.

Reserve best in show – Ollie with Nicola Buchan; Best in Show – Georgie with Samuel Whitelaw.