Georgie is top dog at Peterhead Scottish Week show

Judges had a hard time choosing the perfect pooch but at the end of the day Best in Show was named as Georgie, a cocker spaniel owned by Samuel Whitelaw. Results were as follows:

Fancy Dress: 1 Reggie and Amanda McGee, 2 Sunny with Marion Ritchie, 3 Spencer with Heather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Handling: 1Ollie with Nicola Buchan, 2 Frodo with Carole Strachan, 3= Bailey with Samantha Clyne and Apollo with Nikita Sutherland.

Georgie was named Best in Show.

Puppy 6-12months: 1 Nico with Diane Smith, 2 Harley with Stuart Cruickshank, 3 Jax with Donna Tait

Veteran - over 7 years: 1 Honey with Nicola Buchan, 2 Bailey with Samantha Clyne, 3 Oona with Louise Cordiner.

Pedigree Small: 1 Georgie with Samuel Whitelaw, 2 Archie with Jemma Adam, 3 Pippa with Stacey Beattie.

Pedigree Large: 1 Kaiser with Thomas Ness, 2 Apollo with Nikita Sutherland, 3 Dudley with Louise Duthie

Non Pedigree: 1 Dino with Emma Summers, 2 Bentley with Jacqueline Buchan, 3 Nevis with Robbie Dixon

Waggiest Tail: 1. Lotta with Egija, 2 Arlo with Laura Best, 3 Daisy with Matthew..

Most Entertaining Trick – 1 Spencer with Heather, 2 Bentley with Jacqueline Buchan, 3. Reggie with Amanda McGee.