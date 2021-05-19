The 63-year-old, whose latest album Intruder is released this week, will play at the Capital’s Corn Exchange on May 9, 2022.

Numan, whose best known hits include Cars and Are ‘Friends’ Electric? (with Tubeway Army), will play 18 dates across the UK in total.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News of the tour follows the recent announcement of the global streaming live event Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere, which will be hosted by on-demand live performance platform Stabal on June 17.

The show will see Numan and his band perform several songs from Intruder for the first time, as well as a selection of songs from his impressive career.

Speaking about the 2022 UK tour, Numan said: “To say I’ve missed touring would be a colossal understatement.

“It’s the life I chose when I was a teenager so not being able to tour the world has been very difficult.

Gary Numan is to visit Edinburgh next year as part of a UK tour.

“But now things are changing once again and the next UK tour has been announced and I am as excited as I was when all this started for me a lifetime ago. More so in fact.

“I can’t wait to walk out onto a stage again, to hear the roar of the crowd, the ear shattering volume of the music, to be bathed in light and soak up that emotion. It’s what I’m here for.”

Fans who order or pre-order Intruder before May 26 can access a pre-sale for the tour, which opens at 9.30am that same day.

Remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 9.30am on May 28.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.