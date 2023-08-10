At the end of last month, Families Outside worked with the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) to launch ‘Game With Mum and Dad’ at HMP Grampian.

The event was part of a Children of Prisoners Europe (COPE) campaign where children got to play a game of football with their dad, mum, or caregiver, behind prison walls.

The day was held in collaboration with Denis Law Legacy Trust, which also runs the Club10 and Streetsport programmes which offers free sport and creative activities to young people.

Speaking on the event, Streetsport Development Outreach Officer, Kiana Coutts, said: "Game with Mum and Dad is a hugely important initiative that we are proud to be a part of.

Families had the opportunity to take part in different activities.

"Every child deserves to feel loved and supported, regardless of their circumstances, and sport is a fantastic way to bring families together for a day of fun and play.

"We are looking forward to building on the sessions we deliver weekly at HMP Grampian and taking part in the international campaign alongside our partners at Families Outside.”

An estimated 20-27,000 children are affected by parental imprisonment each year in Scotland – twice as many as experience a parent’s divorce.

The event was informed by children who visit HMP Grampian, and supported by SPS staff. On the day, families had the opportunity to take part in different activities, including beat the goalie, races and a game of family football.

The chance for children to play games and share experiences with their parent in prison is valuable, and regular contact – where appropriate - can be hugely beneficial towards supporting the health and wellbeing of all involved, and can help reduce reoffending, with a person being up to six times less likely to reoffend if regular contact is maintained.

Kirsten Law, Families Outside Regional Manager for the North of Scotland, said: “Playing games with your parents is a formative and normal thing in most childhoods.

"Sadly, when a parent goes to prison, these moments no longer exist and visiting in prison can be scary for children.