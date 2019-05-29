Game of Thrones star Kit Harington checks into 'wellness retreat'

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has checked into a "wellness retreat" to work on "personal issues", his representative has said.

The 32-year-old London-born actor has reportedly been at a facility in the US state of Connecticut.

In a statement, his representative said: "Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."

Harington played Jon Snow in HBO's massively popular fantasy series Game Of Thrones, which came to an end this month after eight seasons.

A documentary about the show, The Last Watch, was released on Sunday and showed Harington in tears when he learned about his character's fate.

He told Esquire in April he broke down after filming Jon's final scenes.

He said: "The final day of shooting, I felt fine ... I felt fine ... I felt fine ... then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit.

"Then they called 'wrap!' And I just f***ing broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again."

Harington is married to his Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie.