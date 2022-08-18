Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust launches expanded Schools Art Competition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters are invited to submit a piece of artwork showing their favourite species of British game or wildlife in its natural habitat.

The aim of the competition is to encourage pupils to do a little research into some of our native species of game and wildlife and, in doing so, they will learn about the needs of these animals and birds, their preferred habitat and what they eat for example.

The more youngsters can be encouraged to engage in these topics then the more they will learn about the countryside, hopefully go on to find a passion and interest and possibly even a career that involves working in and protecting our rural environment.

One exciting aspect of this year’s competition is the new format for the prize giving event. This will take place at Fingask Castle, Perthshire, and pupils, their parents and teachers will all be invited to come and enjoy a day of activities including falconry displays, seeing gun dogs at work, art workshops in the castle, game cookery and tasting and estate activities organised by the Scotland's Regional Moorland Groups.

Of course, our regular prizes of farm visits and art workshops will also be awarded, as well as art materials, books, vouchers and certificates.

Iona Laing, representing the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust, said: “This year is particularly exciting and especially the day of activities to be held at the wonderful Fingask Castle. In addition, we have opened up the competition to cover the whole of Aberdeenshire offering the opportunity for many more pupils to get involved. I can’t wait to see the talent that comes in from all regions Engaging our youngsters in the countryside is a part of GWCT’s mission and, whilst playing just a small part, we hope to inspire long term interest in protecting game and wildlife and their habitats for generations to come."