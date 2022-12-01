Galashiels is UK's second happiest place - survey

St Ives took in Cornwall overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take this year’s top spot in Rightmove’s survey, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.
But Galashiels took second, with Perth in fifth and Stirling ninth.
More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, which asks residents how they feel about where they live.
Locations were ranked based on factors such as whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, the proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.
Alice Brown, a valuer at estate agent Rettie & Co Borders said: “Steeped in history, Galashiels has a wide variety of housing from classic period properties to new builds, offering something for every type of buyer.
“The countryside surrounding Galashiels also has much to offer, especially for those with an interest in rural pursuits such as walking, trail running, biking, wild swimming, et cetera.
“In terms of entertainment, a variety of amenities are on the doorstep, including a cinema, gyms, a swimming pool, supermarkets, independent shops, cafes, a retail park, restaurants and well-regarded schools.
“The recently-established Heartland Market brings together the town and local businesses.”
Other locations in the top ten including Woodbridge, Harrogate, Anglesey, Bury St Edmunds, Cirencester, and Hexham.
Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said: “This year’s Happy at Home survey really shows that the things that make people happy to live in their area are not so much the physical aspects of that area but more the personal aspects, such as our sense of belonging, the community and the people. The last few months have undoubtedly been difficult for many, and as we learned during another difficult period in 2020, this is often when we look to our local area and community for support and happiness.”