Residents in the rural Co Donegal village lined its main street once again for the sixth funeral service held at St Michael's to pay their respects to the youngest of the 10 victims of the blast, five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and her father Robert.

Two hearses bearing their coffins arrived at St Michael's Church side by side. The child's small coffin was carried into the church first, followed by her father's ahead of their requiem Mass.

There were a number of photographs of Shauna and flowers in front of the altar in the church, which bore 10 candles - one for each of the victims of the tragedy.

Family and mourners arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna (Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Father John Joe Duffy welcomed the congregation, which included a representative of Irish premier Micheal Martin and emergency services.

On Friday, mourners attended the funeral of the oldest victim, Hugh Kelly.

They heard how he had taken Mr Garwe and Shauna to the service station shop to buy a birthday cake for the youngster's mother.

Mr Garwe, 50, originally from Zimbabwe, worked in construction and could often be seen travelling around the village on his scooter.

Shauna started at Scoil Mhuire National School in Creeslough just weeks ago.

The funerals of fashion student Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Celtic supporter Martin McGill, 49, were heldh on Tuesday, while a funeral Mass for Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan took place on Wednesday afternoon.

A service for Sydney native James O'Flaherty, 48, was held on Wednesday in Derrybeg.

The funeral of shop worker and mother-of-four Martina Martin, 49, took place in Creeslough on Thursday morning and a service for 14-year-old Leona Harper was held at St Mary's Church in Ramelton later that day.

Parish priest Father John Joe Duffy said the community is still in shock.

"There is still that pall of silence, that grieving and mourning, that heartbreak visible to others who enter into the homes to try and offer consolation and comfort," he said.

He urged people affected by the tragedy to contact counselling services made available to them - saying he intends to use them.

"We need help, we need the continued embrace of this country and beyond it, and prayers, and also very much so the professional supports that are being made so available to us, and thank all who are involved in that," he said.

As well as the 10 killed in the blast, eight others were hurt.

Seven have been receiving treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital, while a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St James's Hospital, Dublin.

Mr Higgins has been attending the funerals of the victims since Wednesday and meeting the families of those affected.

The Taoiseach's aide-de-camp Commandant Claire Mortimer, and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, have also been in attendance.

