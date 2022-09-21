Fundraising festival for Charlie House comes to Inverurie

Inverurie Town Hall is the venue for the Variety Concert as part of the RHP Fest.

RHP has invested £100 into the challenge and needs to grow the investment as much as possible over the next eight weeks.

RHP's £100 was used to hire the Acorn Centre in Inverurie, where the team put on 'A Night with Kevin Littlejohn' raising over £1,300 in one evening. That money is now being used to host the first ever RHP Fest across various venues in Inverurie.

RHP Fest will be held on October 22 and 23 with workshops, activities and events happening all over the town.

From Musical Afternoon Teas to Escape Rooms, and an 80s Tribute Night, there will be something for everyone.

The weekend will finish with a Variety Concert in Inverurie, showcasing some of the area's most talented performers.

There will also be other events and activities happening in the run up to the weekend itself and every penny will be donated back to charlie house.

Charlie House is a local children's charity that aims to improve the quality of life for babies, children and young people in the North east of scotland who have life limiting or life threatening conditions and provide support to their families.

Established in 2011, Charlie House provides activities and projects that enables families to gain confidence, engage socially, enjoy activities together, meet others in a similar situation, share information and get emotional and practical support when they need it most.

Director of RHP, Alison said: "We're all really excited about the first RHP Fest. We've worked with Charlie House many times over the years and we're delighted to be supporting them again in this way.

"We'd love to get as many people as possible engaging with the weekend itself and all the events we've got planned, and we've already had a huge amount of enthusiastic interest and willingness to be involved from locals and businesses alike.

"I feel very lucky to live in a place like Inverurie that is always so good at showing up for the community."