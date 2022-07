A fundraising dinner will be held on Friday, July 22 at 7.30pm until 11pm in the Games Centre.

Tickets include a three-course meal with coffee and tea.

Attendees will be entertained by some young up-and-coming performers, consistent with the theme of the games weekend: encouraging and inspiring the next generation.

Braemar Junior Highland Games returns on July 23.

There will be a fundraising raffle on the night. Enjoy a night of entertainment while supporting this relaunched event.