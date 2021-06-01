It is understood that Andy Kerr was killed in a cliff-jumping accident on May 28 while holidaying in the country.

Setting up the online fundraising page, Mr Kerr’s partner, Karolina Markevica, said she was “devastated” by the loss of “the love of my life, best friend, my rock.”

She also revealed that she had just hours to raise the money needed to organise the repatriation of Mr Kerr’s body.

She wrote: “I am currently asking for donations to help his parents to cover the costs of Andy’s funeral and repatriation.

“We need to raise £15,000 by tomorrow, 31st May, in order to be able to afford it in Portugal and in the United Kingdom.”

“We want to give Andy the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes,” Ms Markevica explained.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Portugal.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Wellwishers smashed through the £15,000 target in the hours after the GoFundMe page was created - with the total raised so far standing at more than £18,000.

Ms Markevica, from Edinburgh, led the tributes to her late partner, writing that “charming, independent, energetic and compassionate” Mr Kerr had “dedicated his life to helping and motivating the others to achieve their best, to improve their lifestyle, to become successful.”

Prolife Fitness Centre, Mr Kerr’s local gym, donated £500 to the fundraiser, adding the message: “Such a tragic and sad loss. A lovely young man, full of life and very popular around the gym.

“Our last memory of Andy was in Life Kitchen, our in-house cafe, where he was talking excitedly about his forthcoming holiday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Andy’s family and we hope our donation will go some way to making things easier for his family in getting him home.”

