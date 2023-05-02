Fundraiser in memory of Ernie

Susan Allan and her daughters Sarah Porter and Vicki Allan held a quiz night which was one of a number of fundraisers which they have organised in aid of Alzheimers Scotland.
The fundraisers are also being held in memory of Susan’s dad and Sarah and Vicki’s grandad Ernie Summers, who died 11 years ago.
It was always their intention to organise an event 10 years after his death, however, following on from the Covid pandemic it had to be delayed a year.
The trio have already raised £610 from selling Mother's Day boxes, £200 from football squares and the quiz night raised the fantastic sum of £1910.
The organisers would like to thank all those who attended, the very many sponsors who contributed raffles, and to all friends and colleagues who took part in the quiz.
The winning team didn't live up to their name, Thickipedia, while the wooden spoon went to T McTokes.
Sarah, Sarah and Vicki are also signed up for the Aberdeen Kilt Walk which this year is being held on Sunday, June 4, starting at Duthie Park in Aberdeen and finishing 18 miles on at Bellfield Park in Banchory.
This will also be run in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Anyone wishing to contribute to their efforts can do this by clicking on to their Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-allan16?newPage=True
Alzheimer Scotland is Scotland’s national dementia charity.
Its aim is to make sure nobody faces dementia alone. It provides support and information to people with dementia, their carers and families, and campaigns for the rights of people with dementia and fund vital dementia research.
It has Dementia Resource Centres in 24 different locations across Scotland. These centres provide a safe and friendly environment for people with dementia and their carers to visit and take part in a wide variety of activity groups. It employs around 550 full and part-time staff, mainly in its service-provision projects across Scotland.