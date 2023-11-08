Fundraiser for flourishing Braemar arts venue

Tickets are now on sale for ‘WINDSWEPT: A Musical Tour of Scotland’ – an upcoming fundraising concert in aid of flourishing Deeside arts venue St Margaret’s Braemar.

St Margaret's Braemar is a popular venue, but remains on the ‘Buildings at Risk’ register

The St Andrew’s Eve performance in Aberdeen will take a canter through some well-known Scottish songs and tunes – evoking place names from the Highlands to the Lowlands – accompanied by startling images from across the country.

Artists will include a number of patrons and friends of St Margaret’s, who have regularly graced the stage since its conversion to a popular arts and heritage centre a decade ago.

The University of Aberdeen Chamber Choir, conducted by Sam Paul, is one of Scotland’s finest singing ensembles and has toured across Europe and the United States.

The audience will also be treated to solo vocal performances from Ellon-born bass-baritone Colin Brockie and classically-trained Aberdeen soprano Moira Docherty, with world-class Scottish fiddle playing from Paul Anderson.

The versatile singer-songwriter Fiona Kennedy – a trustee of St Margaret’s – will perform some favourite Scottish songs including ‘The Road and the Miles to Dundee’, released as a single by her father the famous Gaelic singer Calum Kennedy in 1956.

Dr Jack Taylor, champion piper and leading authority on piobaireachd (the classical music of the bagpipes), was taught by the famous pipers to the Queen, the “Bobs of Balmoral”, and will perform some stirring music on Scotland’s national instrument.

Craig Pike, from the popular Doric comedy troupe the Flying Pigs, completes the line-up.

While St Margaret’s has established itself as one of the North East’s leading arts centres and a destination venue for visitors over recent years, it remains on the ‘Buildings at Risk’ register, with future plans to restore and upgrade the venue likely to cost several million pounds. All funds raised on the night will go towards the St Margaret’s Trust to support these improvements.

The event takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 29 at Fountainhall Church at the Cross (formerly Queen’s Cross Church), Aberdeen. Tickets are available now at www.stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk/events-calendar/musical-tour-of-scotland

St Margaret’s trustee Colin Hunter OBE said: “The St Margaret’s project has been a decade’s work, turning a disused A-listed church into a unique performance venue.

“While the quality of our programme continues to go from strength to strength, there are limits to what we can achieve with the condition of the building as it stands.

“We have no toilets on site, and limited backstage facilities, and have to use a neighbouring venue in the village when we host large performances.

“We have been given planning permission to erect a block adjacent to the venue and just begun fundraising towards our £50,000 target.

“This is our first fundraising event for friends and supporters old and new in Aberdeen and it’s set to be a brilliant night.