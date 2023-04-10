A £950,000 investment from the Scottish Government has been announced in a bid to improve the health and wellbeing of older veterans in Scotland over the next three years.

The funding, awarded to the Unforgotten Forces partnership of armed forces and civilian charities, aims to deliver high quality and joined-up support for ex-service men and women over the age of 60 in Scotland, with the sum allowing them to continue their work until March 2026.

Led and coordinated by the national charity for older people Age Scotland, Unforgotten Forces was set up in 2017 and has been previously funded by the Scottish Government since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership includes charities such as Poppy Scotland, Combat Stress, Erskine, Luminate, Fighting with Pride, Fares4Free and Legion Scotland.

A £950,000 investment from the Scottish Government will help improve the health and wellbeing of older veterans in Scotland over the next three years.

Graeme Dey MSP, the Scottish Government Minister for Veterans said: “The Scottish Government is wholehearted in our commitment to ensuring that our Armed Forces community receive the best support that we can offer. They are an integral part of our society with a considerable contribution to make.“I am always impressed by the vital support provided by the veterans’ charitable sector here in Scotland, their hard work and their dedication. I am delighted that we are able to continue to fund the excellent work of the Unforgotten Forces consortium.

"The success of the consortium illustrates the real value that can be generated from collaboration and the sharing of best practise across the third sector.”

Frank Gribben, Unforgotten Forces co-ordinator for Age Scotland, said:“We are delighted that the Scottish Government has recognised the value of Unforgotten Forces and the needs of the older veteran’s community, and has invested such a large amount in the partnership that supports them.

“This will allow us, over the next three years, to continue providing older members of Scotland’s ex-Armed Forces community with a wide range of social opportunities and activities to improve their health and wellbeing, with tailored and high-quality support where it is needed.