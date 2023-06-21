Funding boost for Fraserburgh beach project

A project to rejuvenate Fraserburgh beach will get a welcome £100,000 boost from a local windfarm.

All offshore and onshore windfarms generate funding, better known as community benefits, that can be shared with local groups and projects.

Ocean Winds UK, operators of the Moray East offshore windfarm, intends to give its benefits to Aberdeenshire Council.

The company wants to focus on Fraserburgh and the surrounding area, and will present funding to help deliver major projects in the region.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee heard that the firm will soon submit the first round of allocated cash – estimated to be around £100,000.

The money will be used to support activities directly related to the Fraserburgh beach masterplan.

Aberdeenshire Council created the plan to help protect and enhance the beach area, which is one of the town’s biggest assets.

The beach is popular with watersports fans as well as those who simply enjoy a relaxing stroll.

However, the local authority is looking at ways to improve the wider esplanade area to make it better for residents and visitors.

Committee chairwoman Doreen Mair said the move was “very welcome” and said the offer would help realise plans for the vital project.

Councillor James Adams was also glad to see the support.

He said: “There are great things going on in the Broch at the moment. The beach is an asset that has been underutilised and underdeveloped for a long time.”

Councillor Seamus Logan said the move would silence those who had doubts about the project.

He said: “This will certainly put a stop to some of the naysayers and skeptics that we have around the place who think that these plans that we developed are going nowhere. This is hopefully an indication that we’ve got a great start.”