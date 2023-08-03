Fun in the sun at Buchanhaven Gala Day

The sun took a while to get going, but when it did, hundreds headed down to Buchanhaven harbour to enjoy the annual gala day.

Visitors enjoyed browsing a host of stalls selling delights such as home-made muffins and strawberry tarts to fudge and toffee apples.

There were hair accessories, t-shirts, tombolas and toys and for those who may have been feeling a bit peckish, there were plenty of burgers and hot dogs as well as ice cream.

Buchan Radio was a big miss on the day, but music was provided through a sound system which got everyone tapping their toes – and singing along while they browsed the stalls.

Those arriving early viewed the stalls.

Also present on the day were representatives from Peterhead Lifeboat and the Coastguard, giving an insight into the work they do in the area.